Bribe of $5 million from Zlochevsky: Kicha was ordered to pay UAH 100 million and sentenced to probation

The High Anti-Corruption Court approved the plea agreement entered into by the former top manager of Burisma Group, Andrii Kicha, in the case of the record-breaking bribe in the history of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

The court found Kicha guilty of aiding and abetting the granting of an unlawful benefit. But sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of one year.

"According to the terms of the agreement, the person is obliged to cooperate with the prosecution and, within 5 days after the approval of the plea agreement, to transfer UAH 100,000,000 to the special account of the United 24 fund for a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, State Special Communications and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine - "Drone Army". According to the terms of the agreement, the person is obliged to cooperate with the prosecution, and also within 5 days after the approval of the plea agreement, to transfer UAH 100,000,000 to a special account of the "United 24" fund for a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Special Forces and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine - "Army of Drones", - says the message.

We will remind you that on June 12, 2020, the first deputy head of the State Tax Service of Kyiv, Mykola Ilyashenko, along with accomplices, gave a bribe of 5 million dollars to NABU and SAPO for closing the case against ex-minister of the Yanukovych era, Mykola Zlochevskyi (under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code - appropriation, waste of property and part 3 of article 209 of the Criminal Code - money laundering obtained by criminal means).

Also among the group of people who gave bribes are one of the heads of a group of companies affiliated with Zlochevsky, Andriy Kicha, and Zlochevsky's confidant, Olena Mazurova, a former head of one of the departments of the SFS of Ukraine. 5 million dollars were assigned to the heads of NABU and SAPO, another 1 million dollars were going to be divided between Ilyashenko, Kicha and Mazurov.

In July, NABU and SAPO informed Zlochevsky about the suspicion in absentia. In August, he was declared wanted and arrested in absentia.