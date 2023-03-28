MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine cannot carry modern missiles. We need multipurpose planes, - Ihnat

MiG-29 aircraft, which Ukraine receives from international partners, will only partially strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces. Ukraine needs modern multi-purpose aircraft, on which success in the war depends.

This was announced by Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedyni Novyny", informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"It all depends on what kind of radar station the plane has and the weapons it can carry under its wings - guided air missiles, cruise missiles, bombs, etc. These planes (MiG-29 - ed.) - Polish and Slovak - are, of course, will strengthen our capabilities somewhat, but none of the things I listed are there - you won't put an airborne radar or modern missiles there," Ihnat said.

According to him, these MiG-29 aircraft need deep modernization.

"A lot needs to be replaced there, and the main ones are weapons and radar. Some of the communication systems, the "home-foreign" system, and GPS navigation have been modernized there. In peacetime, such modernization is to facilitate the performance of combat missions in NATO countries. And from weapons, there is no radar there. That is why we need to understand that we need modern multi-purpose aircraft, which depend on the success of the war we are waging against the aggressor," Ihnat emphasized.