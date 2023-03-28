Start of negotiations on accession of Ukraine and Moldova to EU is expected at summit in December, - Michel

At the winter summit of the countries of the European Union, they can discuss the prospect of starting negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Community.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Moldova, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The head of the European Council in Chisinau met with the president of Moldova and announced the allocation of about one billion euros in aid. Charles Michel explained that the funds will go to support the stability of Moldova.

He noted that the European Commission should soon publish a report on the progress of Ukraine and Moldova on the way to European integration. According to Michel, after receiving the results, it will become clear when negotiations on the accession of candidate countries to the EU can begin.

Read more: We are counting on start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU under Sweden’s presidency of Council of EU, - Zelensky

"On the basis of this report, I intend to raise the issue of starting negotiations with all three countries (we were talking about Ukraine, Moldova, as well as Georgia. - Ed.) about their admission to the EU. Probably, the issue of starting negotiations on the admission of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union will be considered at the summit in December," said Michel.

It is worth noting that Ukraine and Moldova received the status of candidate for EU membership last June. At the same time, Georgia has been denied status.