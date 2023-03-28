Russia is ready for negotiations with IAEA regarding Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Russian media

Russia is ready to hold talks on the situation at the station with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

This was stated by the adviser to the general director of Rosatom, Renat Karchaa, on the broadcast of the propaganda channel "Russia 24", Censor.NET reports.

"Moscow is ready to conduct negotiations on guaranteeing nuclear safety and understanding the development of the situation at the station during Grossi's visit to the station," Karchaa said. Grossi's visit is set to take place this week.

Previously, Grossi wrote on his Twitter that he will visit the ZNPP to assess with his own eyes "the situation with nuclear safety and security at the facility." On March 27, he met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who was visiting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear blackmail over control of the nuclear power plant.

