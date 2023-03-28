Russia will increase production of some types of ammunition all way, - Shoigu

In Russia, they promise to increase the production of some types of ammunition until the end of the year.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu visited enterprises of the Chelyabinsk and Kirov regions. The ministry released a video of Shoigu, recorded at a plant for the production of large-caliber ammunition and projectiles. There he states that by the end of 2023, the production of certain types of ammunition will increase seven to eight times.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that projects are being implemented to modernize and expand production facilities, as well as increase labor productivity.

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will produce three times more ammunition and tanks than the armed forces will have from Western partners.