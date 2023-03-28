Putin undermines Xi Jinping’s authority with statements about nuclear weapons in Belarus, - Bloomberg

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is trying to show himself as a "big player on the political stage", but Russia is not helping him.

Bloomberg writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

During Xi Jinping's three-day visit to Moscow, lengthy negotiations took place with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They raised toasts to "boundless friendship" and issued a joint statement that all nuclear powers should refrain from deploying nuclear weapons abroad.

"But the very next day, Putin "undercut" Xi by announcing plans to place Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. This will be the first time that Russia has placed weapons of such power on foreign territory since the time of the USSR," the publication writes.

"Regardless of whether Putin is bluffing or not, this puts Xi Jinping in an awkward position and undermines his authority as a reliable mediator in the settlement of international conflicts," the publication notes. It adds that it also calls into question Xi's influence over Putin and Russia, even as Russia becomes increasingly dependent on China economically.

Xi offered neither support nor sharp criticism, but he and other Chinese officials have been repeating the same thing for months: "Russia must not use nuclear weapons in war."

It will be recalled that Xi was expected to call President of Ukraine Zelensky after the meeting with Putin, but this did not happen due to Beijing's position.