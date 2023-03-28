Russians conducted 11 air and 2 missile strikes on territory of Ukraine on March 28, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine on March 28, 2023.
According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated by Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The evening report states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 11 air and 2 missile strikes, fired more than 10 times from multiple launch rocket systems.
The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, as the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war and continues to use terror tactics against civilians. Today, as a result of a missile strike on the infrastructure of the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region, civilians were injured and private houses were damaged."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password