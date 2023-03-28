China’s actions against Russia have undermined its neutrality in war in Ukraine, - Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes that China’s recent actions in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have undermined its status as a neutral party, and London calls on Beijing to take constructive steps in this direction.

According to the correspondent of "European truth", Sunak said this on Tuesday at a hearing in the procedural committee of the British House of Commons, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

The British Prime Minister recalled that London and other Western capitals welcome China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity through various statements and formats, but do not believe that Beijing's actions add to its credibility as a neutral party.

"We urge Xi Jinping to talk directly to President Zelenskyy about any specific peace proposal that China is interested in offering... It would be right for China to engage directly with Ukraine on this issue," Sunak said.

Commenting on the Chinese leader's recent visit to Moscow, the British prime minister stated that Russia depends on China, so he urges Xi Jinping to use his influence on Vladimir Putin "to persuade him to end this war and withdraw his troops from Ukraine as a precondition for any negotiations."

"There were various points in China's peace proposal, and their support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine is indeed to be welcomed. But, as I said, their other actions, other statements have undermined their credibility as a neutral party in this matter," he added.

As a reminder, Xi Jinping arrived on a visit to Russia on March 20. On the same day, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin said that Russia respected China's "peace plan" and that many of its provisions could be used as a basis for a peaceful settlement for Ukraine. Jinping responded that Beijing and Moscow share many of the same or similar goals and invited Putin to China.

At the same time, both leaders claim that their countries have not entered into a military alliance.

Xi was expected to call Ukrainian President Zelensky after his meeting with Putin, but this did not happen due to Beijing's position.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China supports a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" and will continue to contribute to the de-escalation of the situation in its own way.