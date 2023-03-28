Ukraine has received $7 billion in aid from US and EU since beginning of year, - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received almost $5 billion from the EU and more than $2 billion from the United States.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Cabinet of Minister.

"We have an agreement on a new program with the IMF. We have received financial assistance from the UK, the World Bank, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Iceland and Estonia. Norway has extended the program of payments for 50 thousand Ukrainians who are in difficult living conditions and have suffered from Russian aggression," Shmyhal said.

On March 28, the government approved a decree to receive a second grant from the United States this year in the amount of $2.5 billion - these funds will come through a project of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association. In addition, another $150 million will be provided by other partners, which will make it possible to raise $2.660 billion.

According to the Prime Minister, these funds will be used to pay salaries to rescuers, teachers, doctors, and to help pensioners, internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, and low-income families.

