Halushchenko calls to at least start imposing sanctions against Russian nuclear sector

The international community should impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector, which continues to earn money that is used to finance the war against Ukraine.

Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said this in an interview with the Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ. 

"It is important to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear sector. We understand the difficulties associated with this, but we should at least start working on it," Halushchenko said.

He also emphasized the expediency of strengthening the already imposed sanctions against Russia to deprive the Kremlin of the opportunity to circumvent them.

"The importance of sanctions lies not in the mere fact of their existence - sanctions must be effective. If sanctions allow Russians to make money, they use this money to produce weapons that kill more Ukrainians. We need to recognize the existence of this obvious circle. So our task is to prevent them from avoiding sanctions," Halushchenko said.

In addition, he commented on the possible reduction of the price ceiling for Russian oil. According to him, $30 per barrel is a fair price.

Read more: Ukraine will produce nuclear fuel to replace Russian fuel on European market - Energy Ministry

