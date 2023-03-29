Goals in Ukraine cannot be achieved through political and diplomatic means, - Peskov

The Kremlin said that the goals of the so-called "SMO" in Ukraine will be achieved by military means, because due to the alleged position of Ukraine, it is impossible to achieve them by political and diplomatic means.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov stated this.

"We have repeatedly said that the goals of the Russian Federation can be achieved in different ways - this is political-diplomatic or, if the political-diplomatic (way) is not possible now, and in the case of Ukraine, they are impossible, unfortunately, by military means, that is, by conducting a special military operations," he said.

According to the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator, "the main thing for the Russian Federation is that its demands are met, the safety of the population in the new Russian regions is ensured, and the security of the Russian Federation in general is ensured in a wider context."

