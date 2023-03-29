ENG
Zozula was dismissed from post of head of Kyiv patrol police department, source said

The head of the Kyiv patrol police department has been replaced.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the source.

Thus, the head of the patrol police department in Kyiv, Captain Yuriy Zozula, was dismissed from service on March 28.

On March 29, police major Yaroslav Kurbakov was appointed in his place.

