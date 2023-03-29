Attack UAVs with flight range of more than 3,000 km may appear in armed forces of Armed Forces, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, announced the appearance in Ukraine of strike drones with a range of over 3,000 kilometers.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian swarm" "named after Matias Rust" - dozens of models, thousands of drones. Attack UAVs are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a flight range of more than 3,000 km," he noted.

In the post, he also published a photo with the plane of the German pilot Mathias Rust.

In 1987, he managed to bypass the air defense system of the USSR and land at Vasilovsky Uzvoz in the very center of Moscow. The appearance of Rust's plane almost on Red Square was unexpected. The pilot was not even detained immediately - almost half an hour after landing he was handing out autographs to passers-by.

