IAEA is developing new concept for protecting ZNPP, which is designed to protect Grossi plant more locally

The International Atomic Energy Agency is developing a new concept for the protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and is discussing this issue with the Russian and Ukrainian parties.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi during a visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Grossi said that, compared to the previous plan, the new concept involves narrowing the security zone around the station.

"We are developing a concept designed to protect the station more locally," said the IAEA director general.

He noted that he is trying to prepare realistic measures that will be approved by all parties.

"I'm an optimist and I think it's possible," Grossi added.