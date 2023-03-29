Air defense forces have learned to counteract launches of "shaheed" from different directions, - Ihnat

The occupiers launch "shaheds" in small groups from different directions, so it is more difficult to counter them.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Northern launches are not the first time. They were also from the territory of Belarus, there were also launches from the northern regions, i.e. Bryansk or Kursk region. Now they started to do it concentratedly from both directions in small batches, but still everyone adapted. You see, when there is an air alert and "shaheds" attack Ukraine at night, then they are hunted all over the territory. They use routes, intelligence data, knowing where we have weak points, how to get lower to the ground, use riverbeds, like this with rockets comes out. This complicates the work.

At night, work is also complicated in conditions of poor visibility. If during the day "shaheds" can be shot down with small arms, machine guns, and anti-aircraft guns, then at night, unfortunately, it is extremely difficult to do this, even using searchlights, it is necessary to see the target banally. That's why radar binding is important in this matter, and that's why it's not easy. But you see that the result is there. More air defense systems are simply needed to cover the vast territory of Ukraine. apart from them, it is desirable to have modern Western fighter jets that could one hundred percent cope with the situation," he explained.

