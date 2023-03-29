Enemy is attacking in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. Armed Forces repulsed 48 attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 29, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation it is noted: "The three hundred and ninety-ninth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues.

During the day, the enemy carried out 1 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out 4 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, and continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population. Today, as a result of an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, civilians were injured, private houses and civil infrastructure objects were damaged.

Read more: Air defense forces have learned to counteract launches of "shaheed" from different directions, - Ihnat

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 48 enemy attacks in the specified directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne and Basivka settlements in the Sumy region, as well as the areas of Timofiivka, Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Pischane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Bochkove settlements in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vyimka area. Areas of settlements in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions were subjected to artillery shelling. Among them are Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kislivka and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Kolodiazi, Spirne and Siversk in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, with partial success. However, our defenders courageously hold the city, repel numerous enemy attacks. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka region of the Donetsk region. Minekivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, without success. He shelled populated areas, in particular: Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to lead the defense. Shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka and Charivne, Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele, Beryslav, Kozatske, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Watch more: Two enemy Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed by paratroopers of 95th brigade with "Stugna-P" ATGM. VIDEO

In the Armenian and Dzhankoy districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy continues the construction of fortifications and trenches. The civilian population is actively involved in the execution of works.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

During the day, our rocket launchers and gunners hit 2 areas where the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, 1 ammunition warehouse and 2 fuel and lubricant warehouses of the enemy."