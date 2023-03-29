During March 29, Russians carried out 1 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out 4 attacks from anti-aircraft missiles, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on shelling by Russian occupiers of the territory of Ukraine during March 29, 2023.

The information states: "During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out 4 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, and continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population.

Today, as a result of an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, civilians were injured, private houses and civil infrastructure objects were damaged."

