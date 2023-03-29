Car blew up on an anti-tank mine in Kharkiv region, 2 people were killed, - State Emergency Service

On March 29, near Barvinkovo (Izium district, Kharkiv region), a car exploded on an anti-tank mine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

"While moving along a dirt field road near the town of Barvinkovo, a passenger car ran into an anti-tank mine. As a result of the explosion, 2 people died immediately, and 2 more were injured," the report says.

