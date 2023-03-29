Information on provision of French Mirage aircraft to Ukraine is not true - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denied information about agreements on Ukraine receiving French Mirage aircraft.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am grateful to the representatives of the French media who support Ukraine and give positive news. But unfortunately, they are not true. Although this is a good materialization of the idea, I cannot confirm that the Mirage has been delivered to Ukraine," Reznikov said.

The minister noted that Mirage aircraft are similar to MiG-29 in terms of technical characteristics: both aircraft can "see" at 60 km and hit targets at a distance of 30 km. At the same time, Russian Su-35 fighters can "see" at a distance of more than 200 km and fire at a distance of more than 140 km.

"We will be happy to have any aviation platforms for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the main combat aircraft must be able to see more than 200 kilometers and hit targets 150 kilometers or more," Reznikov emphasized.

Earlier, the French portal Intelligense Online reported that Ukraine expects to receive at least 40 French Mirage 2000-9 multi-role fighters.

The defense minister noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will use the weapons that are already available for the counteroffensive and will not wait for the delivery of combat aircraft.

Read more: MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine cannot carry modern missiles. We need multipurpose planes, - Ihnat

"Of course, air dominance is important for a counteroffensive, but we will use the weapons we have now. These are the weapons left over from the Soviet era and those provided by our partners and continuing to be provided by them. These are not only tanks, but also armored vehicles of various types, which our military are currently training on at training grounds in Europe," Reznikov said.

The Minister noted that combat aircraft are not enough for the air defense system.

"It is a matter of time before we receive a modern fourth-generation combat aircraft, I have no doubt about that," the Defense Minister emphasized. According to Reznikov, in addition to the time for the partners to make a decision on the transfer of the fighters, it will also take time to train pilots and engineers who will maintain the equipment.

"Therefore, I believe that the receipt of combat aircraft and the option of an immediate counteroffensive will be separated in time," the Defense Minister summarized.

Read more: North Macedonia confirmed return of four SU-25 aircraft to Ukraine, - mass media