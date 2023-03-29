Spain will send 6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after April 9, - Defense Minister Robles

Spain will send the first batch of six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after Easter, on April 9.

This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Robles, the tanks that have already been repaired are currently being tested in Cordoba in southern Spain.

The Minister emphasized that four more Leopard 2s promised to Ukraine will be repaired and delivered in the near future.

"The delivery of these tanks will allow Spain to continue to help the Ukrainian people so that they can defend themselves against a completely unjust attack. This support is extremely important for Ukraine," the Defense Minister said.

Earlier, Spain planned to make the first deliveries of tanks to Ukraine by the end of this week.

