There are days in East when ratio of losses of AFU to Russian army reaches 1 to 10 - Defense Ministry

During the fighting in the East, there are days when the Russian army loses ten times as many soldiers as Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Unfortunately, losses are an inevitable consequence of war. There is no war without losses.... But the enemy's losses are many times greater.

This is despite the fact that they have an advantage in the number of personnel and weapons," the official said.

According to her, the enemy had more losses in 2014-2015, but now the ratio has almost doubled in favor of Ukraine.

"We have days in the East when the ratio of killed reaches 1 to 10. It is not every day, of course, and the average ratio is lower, but still, it is still a lot," said Maliar.

Read more: USA estimates losses of Russian Federation at more than 220,000 wounded and killed, - Wallace