ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12169 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
2 354 9

Croatia is considering transferring 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine, - Defense Minister Banožić

баножич

The Croatian government is considering the transfer of 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine.

This was announced by Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Аrmy.Inform.

"The Croatian government supports Ukraine financially, technically and materially, and provides political support. One of the steps of this support is a decision that is currently being considered by our government. One of the points of this decision is helicopters, and I hope that we will be able to transfer them to Ukraine in the near future," Banožić said.

Read more: Spain will send 6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after April 9, - Defense Minister Robles

Author: 

Croatia (41) helicopter_ (273)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 