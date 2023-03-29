Croatia is considering transferring 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine, - Defense Minister Banožić

The Croatian government is considering the transfer of 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine.

This was announced by Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Аrmy.Inform.

"The Croatian government supports Ukraine financially, technically and materially, and provides political support. One of the steps of this support is a decision that is currently being considered by our government. One of the points of this decision is helicopters, and I hope that we will be able to transfer them to Ukraine in the near future," Banožić said.

