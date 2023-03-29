Ukraine received grant of USD 1.25 billion from US - Ministry of Finance

The state budget of Ukraine received $1.25 billion in grants from the United States.

This was stated by Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

The funds were received through the World Bank Trust Fund as part of the fourth additional financing for the Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Governance in Ukraine (PEACE) Project.

It is noted that the funds received will be used to provide partial reimbursement of state budget expenditures, in particular for pension payments, support for certain state social assistance programs (assistance for IDPs), and salaries for government employees, employees of the State Emergency Service and education workers.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already received $15.5 billion in grants from the United States, the Ministry of Finance reminded.

