Russia, China and Iran will create problems for years to come - Milley

Three countries-Russia, China, and Iran-together will pose challenges to global security for years to come.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2024 defense budget at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

Milley said he was concerned about the ties between Russia and China. "We see them coming closer together. I wouldn't call it a true alliance in the literal sense of the word, but we see them coming closer, and Iran is the third. So, I think these three countries together will cause problems for many years, especially Russia and China because of their capabilities," the general said.

In particular, Milley noted that China and Russia have the means to threaten US interests. "There hasn't been a war between great powers in the last 80 years largely because of the rules put in place after World War II and the capabilities of the United States military, along with our allies and partners. We have to remain the most powerful country if we want to continue to be a great power," Milley said.

He stated that China poses the number one long-term geostrategic challenge to the United States. In particular, Milley expressed concern about Beijing's nuclear program: "We probably won't be able to do anything to stop, slow down, disrupt, prohibit, or destroy the Chinese nuclear development program that they have planned for the next 10 to 20 years. They are going to do it according to their own plan. There are very few levers of external influence to prevent this. There may be some economic leverage. There may be other things in the intelligence world."

The general noted that China has a national goal to catch up and surpass the United States militarily. "They are on their way to do that. And it's really disturbing. It's really unpleasant, and we're going to have to not only keep up, but get ahead, and that will ensure peace," Milley said.

During the budget hearing, Milley also emphasized that Russia is a threat to global stability. "We stand with Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and we stand with NATO in the form of a U.S. military presence in every country on the eastern flank of the Alliance. This fight is not only in Ukraine's interest, but also in the interest of the United States to protect the system that has prevented great power warfare over the past eight decades," Milley said.