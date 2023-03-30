Defense forces repelled more than 60 occupants’ attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, - General Staff

Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations at the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 on March 30 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundredth day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against our country has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 25 air strikes, and fired 34 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high. As a result of an air strike on the infrastructure of Beryslav, Kherson region, and Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, civilians were injured, private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions at the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled over 60 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the enemy fired on the areas of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillya, Volfine and Basivka in Sumy region, as well as more than 15 areas of settlements in Kharkiv region. Among them: Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Komissarove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Vyymka over the last day. Artillery shelling was carried out near Kupyansk, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmine, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as Kolodyazi, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to storm Bakhmut. During the assault, our troops repelled 28 enemy attacks. At the same time, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. It fired at the localities of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Oleksandr-Shultine in the Donetsk region.

At the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the direction of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region, but were unsuccessful. In particular, they fired at Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomayske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy fired at the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka over the last day.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending itself. They shelled more than 20 areas of settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne in Zaporizhzhia region; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Rozlyv in Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian citizens and violate human rights. In particular, in Krasnoperekopsk, FSB officers are conducting active counterintelligence activities with humiliating filtration procedures, stripping, interrogations with beating of civilians, etc.

Yesterday, the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 5 strikes on the areas of occupants' concentration, and the air defense units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

At the same time, Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and 2 enemy fuel and lubricant depots.