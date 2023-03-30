U.S. sees no evidence of unacceptable violations in Ukraine’s use of military aid - White House

The United States sees no signs that Ukraine is mismanaging the military assistance provided by the United States.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated on Wednesday during a press briefing in Washington, D.C., by John Kirby, coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council.

"When it comes to the use of military assistance provided to Ukraine, we have not seen any evidence of any egregious violations," Kirby said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side "shares our concerns about ensuring proper accountability and transparency with respect to equipment that is sent to or transported around the battlefield."

"Of course, we all want as much oversight and accountability as possible. Ukraine receives equipment and systems purchased with taxpayer funds, but this is a war. Real people are fighting and dying. During a battle, it is impossible to perfectly predict the movement of each unit that each individual soldier takes with him into battle," the coordinator said.

