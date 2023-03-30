Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 172,900 people (+560 per day), 3610 tanks, 2671 artillery systems, 6974 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 30, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to approximately 172,900 people.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to March 30, 23 are approximately as follows:

personnel - about 172900 (+560) people were killed,

tanks - 3610 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6974 (+8) units

artillery systems - 2671 (+12) units,

MLRS - 526 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 278 (+1) units,

aircraft - 306 (+0) units

helicopters - 291 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2239 (+0),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 5518 (+11) units

special equipment - 291 (+3).

Read more: USA estimates losses of Russian Federation at more than 220,000 wounded and killed, - Wallace

"The data is being clarified," the statement said.