Japan has allocated a $470 million aid package to Ukraine for demining and restoration of energy infrastructure

The Government of Japan has allocated a new humanitarian aid package to Ukraine in the amount of $470 million. The funds will mainly be used for demining and restoring the energy system.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the press service of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

"Japan, in cooperation with the international community, including the G7 countries, will continue to support and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing difficulties as a result of the Russian invasion," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As part of the new humanitarian aid package, Japan will purchase equipment needed for demining and debris removal, as well as restoration of energy and agricultural infrastructure.

