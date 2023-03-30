Russia wants to mobilize 400 thousand people under guise of "volunteers" - British intelligence

Russia plans to launch a major campaign to mobilize an additional 400,000 troops. But they need military equipment that Moscow does not have.

This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Russian media reports, Russia is presenting the campaign as a recruitment of volunteers, professional staff, rather than compulsory mobilization.

As noted in the report, there is a real possibility that in practice this distinction will be blurred, and that regional authorities will try to fulfill their recruitment objectives by forcing men to join the ranks.

According to British intelligence, the Russian authorities have chosen an ostensibly volunteer model to fill a shortage of personnel and minimize internal dissent.

"It is unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 genuine volunteers. However, restoring Russia's military power in Ukraine will require more than just personnel. Russia needs more ammunition and military equipment than it has now," the British Ministry of Defense said.