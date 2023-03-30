Agreement between UK and Sweden will allow transfer of AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Swedish Defense Secretary Paul Johnson sign a protocol of intent for a new contract for the supply of 14 Archer self-propelled artillery systems. This will allow Ukraine to receive British AS90 self-propelled artillery systems.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to joint statement of the British and Swedish Ministries of Defense.

"The UK has also today announced a contract worth almost £5 million to replenish ammunition provided to Ukraine with Carl-Gustaf M4 rifles made by Saab," the statement said.

Johnson said that he and his British counterpart Wallace had signed an agreement to increase military support for Ukraine. According to the agreement, Britain will buy Archer guns from Sweden to fill the gaps in the artillery it will donate to the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian artillerymen are already completing training on the 155-mm AS90 howitzers provided by the UK. The AS90 provides armored protection for the crew and at the same time allows them to hit targets at a long distance.

Read more: Ukraine received grant of USD 1.25 billion from US - Ministry of Finance