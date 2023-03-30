Russian aviation drops dozens of bombs in frontline zone every day. This is new threat, - Ihnat

Enemy aircraft are dropping cruise missiles that hit Ukrainian cities without flying into the Ukrainian air defense zone. This is a new tactic of Russian terrorists that needs to be countered, but Ukraine needs multi-purpose fighters to do so.

This was stated by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russian aviation conducts dozens of air strikes every day and has started using cruise missiles, which are actually appearing in the frontline area every day. This is a new threat that we face: without flying into the area of our air defense, they drop these bombs. The 500 kg bombs fly for tens of kilometers, and let me remind you that this bomb has a warhead, so we need to do something about it. Not only with air defense systems, which we are waiting for, but also to increase pressure and work with Western partners to create an aviation coalition and provide Ukraine with fighter jets," Ihnat said.

"The Air Force has decided on the type of aircraft that Ukraine needs today - an aircraft that can perform various tasks, a multi-purpose aircraft, and we are not even emphasizing its model. We need an aviation platform capable of meeting the needs of our country. The country is large, in the center of Europe, and it is impossible to protect it all with air defense. Even if we are given all the air defense systems available in the world, which we want, it will still be very difficult to do, especially in a war," Ihnat emphasized.

Read more: MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine cannot carry modern missiles. We need multipurpose planes, - Ihnat