AFU destroyed 100 invaders, wounded 87 in Bakhmut direction over last day - Cherevaty

Over the last day, 28 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Bakhmut. The enemy launched 187 attacks with cannon and rocket artillery. Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 100 occupants and wounded 87.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern troop grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the last day, the enemy launched 187 attacks with cannon and rocket artillery at our positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Bohdanivka and Bakhmut. There were 28 combat clashes in which the enemy suffered losses: 100 occupants were killed, 97 were wounded," said the spokesman.

According to Cherevaty, the situation in this direction is consistently very hot, but we can say that on certain days the enemy's activity decreases. This may be due to regrouping, the enemy's intentions to change tactics in other areas. For example, if at first they acted at the level of battalion and company tactical groups, now they have switched to small-scale tactics.

In addition to Avdiivka, the enemy continues active operations at the Lyman and Kupiansk directions.