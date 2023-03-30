Xi Jinping: I am preparing China for war. World should take it seriously - Foreign Affairs

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was preparing his country for war.

Xi Jinping made this statement at the annual meeting of the parliament and its top political advisory body.

In total, the Chinese leader addressed the topic of war readiness in four separate speeches. In one case, he told his generals to "fight boldly."

China also announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget. This budget has already doubled over the past decade.

In addition, Beijing wants to reduce the country's dependence on grain imports from abroad.

"In recent months, Beijing has unveiled new military preparedness laws, new bomb shelters in cities across the Taiwan Strait, and new National Defense Mobilization offices across the country," Foreign Affairs said.

The publication notes that the conflict is not inevitable. But "if Xi says he is preparing for war, it would be foolish not to take him at his word."