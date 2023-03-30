ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11425 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 323 11

Russia could have brought new batch of missiles to Belarus - Belaruski Hayun

с-300

The Russian military could have brought a new batch of missiles to Gomel.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the monitoring group "Belaruski Hayun".

As noted, from March 25 to March 30, four Russian heavy transport aircraft An-124 Ruslan arrived at the Gomel airport. This activity has been noted before.

"And this morning in the Gomel district, a convoy of military equipment consisting of five truck tractors (presumably KamAZ) without registration plates, which could carry four missiles for S-300/400 air defense systems, was spotted. According to eyewitnesses, the convoy was moving as part of the Belarusian traffic police in the direction of the Zyabrivka airfield," the statement said.

It is noted that the Zyabrivka airfield is home to the Russian military, as well as S-300/400 air defense systems. The transportation of missiles for the S-300/400 in the Gomel region has been recorded before.

Read more: Putin’s decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus violates multiple international non-proliferation agreements - Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Author: 

Belarus (771) rocket (1567) Russia (11597)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 