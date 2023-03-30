Rights of journalists are being massively violated near Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, - National Union. VIDEO

Near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where the commission of the Ministry of Culture came today due to the termination of the lease agreement, mass violations of the work rights of journalists are taking place.

Supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church close the cameras, curse, threaten to beat media workers with sticks and push journalists. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

"We call on law enforcement agencies to monitor the tense situation near the Lavra more closely and prevent violations of the rights of journalists while performing their professional duties," the statement reads.

