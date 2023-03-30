Kuleba: China has assured that it will not supply weapons to Russian Federation. Moscow is outraged by this position

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that China has not yet decided whether to invest in a peaceful settlement of the war or to strengthen support for the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, China is checking the ground from the point of view of the peace process, and the head of the Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang assured him recently that Beijing will not supply Russia with weapons - he noted that Ukraine does not see this either.

Kuleba said that he made it clear to the Chinese that it is inappropriate to compare military aid to Ukraine and Russia, as the former defends and defends its territory, while the latter conducts criminal aggression.

Read more: Xi Jinping: I am preparing China for war. World should take it seriously - Foreign Affairs

"If the main principle of China's foreign policy is respect for territorial integrity, then we do not see any rational argument why providing weapons to Russia is legitimate," the minister said.

The diplomat emphasized that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is outraged by the lack of proper support from China.

"China will not allow Russia to collapse, but they need a weak Russia to make concessions to China, to secure their resources," he summarized.