Via messenger, not summons itself can be sent, but message that you need to come to military commissariat - Venislavsky

If by law the sending of information through messengers is not equated with paper summons, citizens will be able to ignore it. At the same time, work is underway on the draft law on the register of evaders.

Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, "servant of the people," said this in a comment to the "Focus" publication, Censor.NET reports.

He explained that sending summonses through messengers (WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc.) is only one of the options for informing conscript Ukrainians that they need to come to the territorial recruitment and social support center (TCC, former Military Commissariat).

"This is a message that the conscript needs to appear at the TCC to go through the data clarification procedure, possibly to receive a summons," the People's Deputy commented.

According to him, deputies are currently working out different options for informing conscripted men about the need to report to the territorial recruitment center.

"In this case [on the broadcast of the telethon], I expressed my subjective point of view as a lawyer. I was based on the fact that in the current procedural codes it is allowed to inform the participants of the court process about the next session through messengers. If there is proof that the participant of the process received the message, then he is considered properly informed," Venislavsky explained.

However, if by law the sending of information through messengers will not be equated to paper summonses, then this will allow Ukrainians to ignore such messages if they do not want to go to the TCC. But Venislavsky believes that with the help of modern information and telecommunication technologies, Tercenters could get a certain substitute for paper summons in the form of a digital signature or something like that.

"Technically, there are such possibilities, but it requires the development of a legal framework, so we will work on it," he adds.

Venislavskyi is also working on his own draft law regarding the so-called register of "evaders". His idea is as follows: if a conscript was properly informed about the need to appear at the TCC, but did not come - for example, twice in a row, then the TCC will have the right to publish his personal data - name, surname, some identification marks in a separate list. After the man still fulfills his obligation, the information will be removed from the register.

"If a person was properly informed, perhaps through the same messenger, and confirmed that he received a summons to the territorial center, but did not appear, then this means that he is deliberately not fulfilling his constitutional duty to protect the Motherland," the parliamentarian comments.

According to him, the publication of personal data, among other things, can serve the function of a certain social pressure on a man who evades arrival at the TCC.

According to him, a specific draft law on the register of evaders can be expected in a month or two.