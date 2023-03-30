Russian sniper sentenced to 12 years in prison for mocking civilians, SSU

According to the SSU materials, a sniper-reconnaissance sniper of the tank brigade of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation, who mocked civilians, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the Main Directorate of the SSU in Kyiv on Facebook.

"A scout sniper of the 1st platoon of the 2nd branch of the 5th separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation abused a young family with small children. Civilian residents of the capital region tried to evacuate from the occupied villages along the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway," the report says.

The crime of the occupier itself has also been described: "The pre-trial investigation established that, while at the roadblock, he stopped one of the cars that were moving in the direction of the village of Bilogorodka, Buchansky district. Realizing that there were unarmed people and children in the cars, the criminal began to examine each of them. Using violence and threatening with weapons, he ordered the civilians to get out of the car and remove all their clothes."

It is noted that the criminal noticed a tattoo on the man's body, which he mistook for "Nazi symbols" and began to beat him. He wanted to shoot the man but was distracted by another oncoming car, which allowed the family to escape.

The Kyiv-Svyatoshinskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region found a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces guilty of Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.