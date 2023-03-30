"Hybrid tribunal" is most effective way to punish criminals from Russian Federation, - State Department

The US State Department claims that the so-called hybrid tribunal regarding the Russian crime of aggression is the most effective and legitimate means of bringing the Russian Federation to justice. Ukraine opposes this form of court.

This was stated by the Spokesperson of the US State Department, Andrea Kalan, in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the "hybrid tribunal" will be "exactly international, internationalized, but based on the legal system of Ukraine" and will be located not in Ukraine, but in another European country.

"In this way, we can... ensure its impartiality and legitimacy. This is what we all strive for," Kalan stressed.

"We all want everyone who commits and has committed crimes against Ukraine and against Ukrainians to be brought to justice and punished. What we know is that evil will be punished and the guilty must suffer responsibility. This is exactly why the US supports this particular form of hybrid court. Because this is precisely what can ensure that all the guilty will be held accountable," she added.

Read more: Russian sniper sentenced to 12 years in prison for mocking civilians, SSU

Commenting on one of Ukraine's objections to the fact that the "hybrid tribunal" will not be able to prosecute Vladimir Putin personally, the representative of the State Department reminded that the International Criminal Court recently issued a warrant for his arrest.

She emphasized that, of course, there are different forms, and the concept of a "hybrid court" needs further refinement, but the US believes that such a court will be as transparent and legitimate as possible and will gain international support.