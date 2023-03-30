Austria is not politically neutral and stands on side of Ukraine, - Speaker of Parliament Sobotka

Austria is neutral militarily, but not politically, and supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of the National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka, in his introductory speech before the speech of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Austrian Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Political, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine is of great importance to the Austrians. Official Austria is neutral militarily, but not politically. It has taken a clear position regarding this conflict in favor of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine, as well as for Ukrainians to continue could independently decide their political future," the speaker said.

Sobotka assured that Ukraine, which has been the object of brutal Russian aggression for more than a year, "has unlimited and unwavering solidarity" from the side of Austria.

He added that Russia's illegal war against Ukraine not only causes enormous suffering on Ukrainian territory, but also has devastating consequences throughout the world.

"With its aggressive war against Ukraine, Russia commits a flagrant violation of international law and calls into question the entire global security architecture. In this war, Ukraine defends not only its country and its existence, but also defends European values. That is why we support it on its way to Europe." , - emphasized the president of the National Council.

He also emphasized the need to bring to justice all those guilty of crimes committed during the Russian aggression.