North Macedonia will hand over combat helicopters to Ukraine, local media reported

The Macedonian government finally decided to hand over combat helicopters to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication Fokus.

"The government considered and took note of the information about the need to conclude a protocol on the transfer of helicopters between the ministries of defense of North Macedonia and Ukraine and adopted the corresponding protocol," the government in Skopje said.

Although the decision did not specify the type of helicopters, the head of the Macedonian Ministry of Defense, Slavyanka Petrovska, previously spoke about the intention to transfer to Ukraine Mi-24 helicopters, which Macedonia bought from Ukraine in 2001.

It is known that of the 12 Mi-24 attack helicopters and four Mi-8/17 multipurpose helicopters in the country, only two of each type are currently in use.

These four helicopters currently in service and four more Mi-24Bs have been upgraded over the past decade in cooperation with the Israeli company Elbit Systems. They are adapted for interaction with NATO forces and are equipped with avionics that allow the use of night vision goggles (NVG) and Aviators Head-Up Display (ANVIS/HUD) night vision system.

We will remind you that the government of North Macedonia recently confirmed the transfer of several SU-25 to Ukraine in August.