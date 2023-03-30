Enemy is trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, 47 enemy attacks were repulsed, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 03/30/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"400 days of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against our state continues. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka 47 enemy attacks were repulsed in the indicated directions.

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out 5 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, and continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hirsk in the Chernihiv region, Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalyvka, Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as the settlements of Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Zybyne, and Budarka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove. The settlements, namely: Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region, were subjected to artillery shelling; Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, as well as Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk, Spirne of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the city, and repel numerous enemy attacks. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka of the Donetsk region, without success. Shelled, in particular, Novokalynovka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region; Marhanets and Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk; Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Antonivka, Berehove in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the day struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and 2 ammunition warehouses of the enemy," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.