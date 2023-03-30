I don’t see any reason for USA to stop supporting Ukraine, - Kuleba
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, does not see any good reason for the United States of America to stop supporting Ukraine.
He stated this during a discussion organized by Chatham House, answering a question about the impact of the US presidential election on support for Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"It is necessary to formulate the question in a different way: why should the United States leave Ukraine, and stop supporting Ukraine? I do not see any good reason for this, because what is happening in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine. It is about the general world order," - said the minister.
Kuleba explained that in the case of Russia's success, any other country that thirsts for blood and looks predatorily at its neighbors will receive a completely different signal: "Yes, it is difficult and painful to occupy a neighbor, to start a war, but in the end, you will come out dry. So worth a try."
According to the foreign minister's assessment, this will destroy the world and sow chaos among everyone.
"From a strategic perspective, the support will continue, and we appreciate any support we receive from every country - first of all from the USA," Kuleba concluded.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password