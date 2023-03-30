United States imposed sanctions against coordinator of the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia

The US government imposed sanctions against a Slovak citizen who coordinated the supply of weapons and related equipment to Russia from North Korea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the notification of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department.

"Today, OFAC imposed sanctions on an individual for his efforts to facilitate arms transfers from North Korea to Russia," the statement said.

The restrictions were imposed against Slovakian citizen Ashot Mkrtychev for his attempts to directly or indirectly import, export and re-export weapons and related materials to and from North Korea.

According to OFAC, Mkrtychev interacted with the North Korean regime to obtain more than two dozen types of weapons and ammunition for the Russian Federation in exchange for a commercial aircraft, raw materials, and other products for North Korea. At the same time, it is noted that he cooperated with the representative of the Russian Federation in order to transfer a commercial plane to the DPRK.

Read more: United States and South Korea announced largest military exercises in five years in March

The US Treasury noted that the sanctions and export control measures introduced by a coalition of more than 30 countries have significantly limited the supply of modern technologies to Russia and narrowed Russia's ability to restore stocks of lost weapons and equipment. At the same time, the United States and partners continue to provide Ukraine with modern weapons to defend against Russian aggression.