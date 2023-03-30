EU will not sever relations with China, but will take into account new risks, - Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union will not break with China, although it considers it a systemic enemy, but while developing cooperation, it will take into account the risks arising from the changing role of China in the world.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the text of the speech of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the auditorium of the Institute of Chinese Studies named after Mercator.

"I believe that the break with China is inappropriate and does not correspond to the interests of Europe. Our relations are neither black nor white, therefore our reaction (to China's behavior. - Ed.). cannot be monochromatic. That is why we should focus on reducing risks, not on disconnection," she emphasized.

The EU, according to von der Leyen, wants to cooperate with Chinese partners on global issues such as trade, finance, climate, sustainable development or health care. For this, the EU will strengthen institutions and systems within which countries can compete and benefit.

Read more: Ukraine has received $7 billion in aid from US and EU since beginning of year, - Shmyhal

The head of the EC reminded that today China is a vital trade partner, its share accounts for 9% of the EU's commodity exports and more than 20% of its imports. But she emphasized that relations are unbalanced, they are increasingly affected by distortions created by the system of state capitalism in China.

The EU must recognize that the world and China have changed significantly in three years, so the agreement needs to be revised. There are some areas where trade and investment pose a threat to the EU's economic and national security, especially in the context of the "clear convergence of China's military and commercial sectors".

She also noted that "the EU should determine its future relations with China and other countries in such sensitive areas as microelectronics, quantum computing, robotics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology."

"Where dual-use purposes cannot be ruled out or where human rights may be violated, it will be necessary to clearly determine whether the investment or export is in our own security interests. We must ensure that the capital, experience and knowledge of our companies are not used to strengthen the military and intelligence capabilities of those who are systemic competitors," said the head of the EC.

Read more: Kuleba: China has assured that it will not supply weapons to Russian Federation. Moscow is outraged by this position