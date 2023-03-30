Blinken urged Americans to leave Russia after arrest of WSJ journalist

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned the arrest of The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Hershkovich and called on Americans in the Russian Federation to leave as soon as possible.



The State Secretary noted that the department is in contact with the editors of The Wall Street Journal and is making efforts to provide consular and other support to the detained journalist.

"We strongly condemn the Kremlin's repeated attempts to intimidate, suppress and punish journalists and representatives of civil society," he stressed.

Blinken also recalled warnings about travel to Russia and urged US citizens visiting or residing in Russia to leave immediately.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre made a similar statement.

"I want to emphasize once again that Americans should heed the warning of the US government not to travel to Russia. US citizens living in Russia or traveling there should leave immediately, as the State Department once again recommends," she said in her statement.

It will be recalled that on March 30 it became known that a WSJ journalist was arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage.