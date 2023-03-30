Ukrainians completed training on "Patriot" SAM, - Pentagon

A group of 65 Ukrainian military personnel completed training on "Patriot" SAM and left for Europe for the final stage of training.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder during a briefing on March 30, Censor.NET reports.

"This week, 65 Ukrainian air defense servicemen completed training on Patriot systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and have now returned to Europe. They will undergo coordination with other Ukrainian air defense forces," he said.

Also, according to Ryder, "at the end of this month" training of a group of more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers in two brigades, one of which is equipped with the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and the other with the Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, is expected to be completed. These soldiers will immediately return to Ukraine.

"Currently, additional joint military training exercises are underway in Germany at the Graffin-Beer and Hohenfels ranges," the Pentagon spokesman added.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainians mastered the Patriot faster than their US instructors expected. This became possible thanks to the combat experience and high level of motivation of the fighters.

