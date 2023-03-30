Russia wants to get weapons from North Korea in exchange for food, - White House

US National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday that the Russian Federation is seeking to obtain North Korea’s munitions stockpile, possibly by offering food in exchange.

Politico writes about it, Censor.NET reports with a reference to "European Pravda".

According to Kirby, Russia is seeking to obtain more ammunition from North Korea in order to increase military operations in Ukraine. He added that, most likely, in exchange for North Korean ammunition, Moscow will send food.

Read more: United States imposed sanctions against coordinator of the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia

"We are still concerned that North Korea will provide further support and military operations to Russia against Ukraine, and we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to obtain additional ammunition from North Korea," he emphasized.

It should be noted that the supply of weapons to Russia from North Korea was discussed for the first time last year.