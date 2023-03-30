Russia attacks from north with "Shaheds", Kharkiv - under fire from S-300, - Air Force

On the evening of March 30, Russia attacked the northern regions of Ukraine with kamikaze drones, and the occupiers are also shelling Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, in a comment to the UP, Censor.NET informs.

"Apparently up to a dozen Shaheds flew in from the north. The enemy fired several missiles from the S-300 air defense system at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region," Ihnat said.

Read more: Russian aviation drops dozens of bombs in frontline zone every day. This is new threat, - Ihnat