Russia attacks from north with "Shaheds", Kharkiv - under fire from S-300, - Air Force
On the evening of March 30, Russia attacked the northern regions of Ukraine with kamikaze drones, and the occupiers are also shelling Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, in a comment to the UP, Censor.NET informs.
"Apparently up to a dozen Shaheds flew in from the north. The enemy fired several missiles from the S-300 air defense system at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region," Ihnat said.
