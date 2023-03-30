Six "arrivals" were recorded in Kharkiv, - Mayor Terekhov (updated)

Six "arrivals" were recorded during enemy shelling in Kharkiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"At present, six "arrivals" have been recorded in Kharkiv. Information about victims and victims is being clarified," the mayor wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Russian terrorists are shelling Kharkiv from the Belgorod region," reported the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Kharkiv was being fired upon by missiles from the S-300 air defense system.

Read more: Russia attacks from north with "Shaheds", Kharkiv - under fire from S-300, - Air Force

According to the Kharkiv RMA, as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, a private house and two cars were damaged.

"According to preliminary information, a private house and two civilian cars were damaged as a result of rocket attacks in one of the city's districts. There are currently no casualties. The data is being verified," said Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.